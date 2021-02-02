UrduPoint.com
Reddit-Driven Retail Traders Shift Focus To Silver After GameStop Volatility

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Reddit-Driven Retail Traders Shift Focus to Silver After GameStop Volatility

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Reddit-driven retail traders who triggered widespread volatility on Wall Street last week by pumping money into troubled retailer GameStop appear to have taken aim at silver, as the commodity's price has fluctuated widely over the first two trading days of the week.

Spot silver prices hit an eight-year high on Monday, reaching $30 per ounce for the first time since 2013, amid a surge of activity. The commodity closed the trading day with a gain of more than 7 percent.

As trading began on Tuesday, silver retreated back to just over $26 per ounce as of 13:20 GMT, suggesting that the frenzy may be short-lived.

Late last week, Reddit traders encouraged others to begin purchasing silver, turning the commodity into the next short squeeze target after GameStop.

The recent stock market volatility has seen retail traders, with links to the WallStreetBets Reddit group, take on large hedge funds accused of selling borrowed securities in the hope of buying back the same stock at a lower price.

GameStop's share price surged dramatically in January, rising from $43.03 at close on January 21 to $347.51 six days later.

Many online brokers, including Robinhood and 212, implemented blocks on trading GameStop and other targeted securities, such as AMC and Blackberry, during trading on Thursday to combat the market volatility.

As of Friday morning, GameStop short-sellers had accrued an estimated $19 billion in losses as a result of the recent instability, according to estimates by financial data firm Ortex.

GameStop closed at $225 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, down 31 percent on the day.

