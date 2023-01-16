Redeem withdrawn prize bonds by June 30: he State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)reminds

UrduPoint.com

January 16, 2023

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has reminded holders of withdrawn prize bonds to redeem or cash in their bonds of Rs.7500, 15,000, 25,000 and Rs. 40,000 by June 30, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has reminded holders of withdrawn prize bonds to redeem or cash in their bonds of Rs.7500, 15,000, 25,000 and Rs. 40,000 by June 30, 2023.

The central bank, through a statement issued here on Monday informed that the federal government had given another opportunity to the public for redeeming or en cashing the withdrawn prize bonds by extending deadline in the regard to June 30, 2023 from the earlier date June 30, 2022.

It would be final opportunity given while considering that some of the prize bond holders could not get their bonds redeemed in the given time, it added.

The investors of aforesaid prize bonds have three options available; encashment at face value, conversion to registered Premium Prize Bonds of Rs.

25,000 and/or Rs. 40,000 or replacement with Special Savings Certificates (SSC) or Defense Savings Certificates (DSC).

According to SBP spokesperson, SBP Banking Services Corporation office and branches of commercial banks across the country could redeem the bonds and necessary instructions had been issued to commercial banks for accepting requests from general public for encashment or exchange of the prize bonds till end of the current fiscal year.

The general public holding the bonds is encouraged to avail this final opportunity and get their holdings redeemed as those prize bonds shall not be encashable or exchangeable after the expiry of the extended deadline, thereby rendering them worthless, he advised.

