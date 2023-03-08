Redirection of Russian Oil to Asia Not of Concern to OPEC - OPEC Chief

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The redirection of Russian oil to China and India does not concern the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) because demand is big enough to accommodate everyone, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said in a panel discussion during CERAWeek.

"It's not something that really concerns us," Ghais said on Tuesday. "I think the market is actually big enough with demand improving."