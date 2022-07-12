Reduction in Russian Gas Supplies to Italy Compensated by Other Suppliers - Cingolani

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The reduction in Russian gas supplies to Italy is compensated by other suppliers, Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani said on Monday.

On Monday, the Italian oil and gas company Eni announced that Russian energy company Gazprom will supply it with 21 million cubic meters during the day, which is 11 million cubic meters less than on previous days.

"The reduction in gas supplies by about 30% announced by Gazprom for Italy is equivalent in absolute terms to about 10 million cubic meters per day and represents a small part of the total daily supply, which is more than offset by other supplies that were secured by the government under the diversification plan held in recent months," Chingolani said.

The Italian government does not intend to introduce any emergency plans for saving energy, while the process of creating reserves of fossil fuels remains in accordance with the program, under which the storage facilities must be 64% full, the minister added.

Chingolani noted that thanks to agreements with other suppliers, Italy will replace 25 of the 30 billion cubic meters of gas that was previously imported from Russia.

After the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine the Italian government vowed to eliminate the country's dependence on Russian natural gas imports. Addressing the National Parliament in May, Prime Minister Mario Draghi confirmed his intention to achieve independence from Russian gas supplies in the second half of 2024.