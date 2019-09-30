- Home
- Business
- News
- Reduction of Oil Production by Russia in Sept Under OPEC+ Totaled 200,000 Bpd - Novak
Reduction Of Oil Production By Russia In Sept Under OPEC+ Totaled 200,000 Bpd - Novak
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 09:42 PM
Russia reduced, under the OPEC+ deal in September, oil production by 200,000 barrels per day on the average against the level of October 2018, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters Monday
"About 200,000 barrels [per day] on the average. That is, in recent days we have overfulfilled [the plan] substantially against the base level, but there will be about 200,000 [bpd] on the average for the month," Novak said.