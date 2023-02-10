(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Russia's plans to voluntarily reduce oil production in March applies only to crude oil, not condensate, the office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

Novak said earlier in the day that Russia would voluntarily reduce oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March in order to contribute to the restoration of market relations.

"(It concerns) crude oil," the office said when asked if the announced production cut was only for crude oil or also included condensate.