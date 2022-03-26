Refilling of EU Gas Storage Facilities Should Start as Soon as Possible - Conclusions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Refilling of gas storage facilities across the European Union should start as soon as possible, the European Council said in conclusions adopted after the Friday summit.

"The European Council reviewed the EU's immediate term preparedness and tasked the Council to examine the proposals by the Commission on EU gas storage policy duly taking into account and addressing the interests of the Member States with significant storage capacity in order to ensure a fair balance. Refilling of gas storage across the Union should start as soon as possible, taking fully into account national preparedness measures," the statement read.

The EU member states also agreed to work together on "voluntary common purchase of gas, LNG and hydrogen"

"The common purchases platform will also be open for Western Balkan countries and the three associated Eastern Partners," the statement read.

In addition, the EU leaders instructed the Commission to develop "proposals for any further initiative necessary to strengthen the European defence industrial and technological base."

Moreover, the union called on all countries to align themselves with sanctions against Russia.

"Any attempts to circumvent sanctions or to aid Russia by other means must be stopped," the statement read.