Refineries of Belarus to Process About 18Mln Tonnes of Oil in 2018 - Belneftekhim

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Belarusian petrochemical company Belneftekhim plans that two refineries in Belarus will process about 18 million tonnes of oil next year, its deputy chairman Vladimir Sizov said on Tuesday.

"Negotiations are now underway for 2021, as a basic option, we are considering the same volume that was planned to be processed this year. This is about 18 million tonnes of oil," Sizov said, as quoted by state-run agency Belta.