Reformed Global Tax Replaces Race-to-Bottom With Race That Lets Nations Win - Yellen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The new global tax structure ends the race-to-the-bottom practice of attracting multinationals with the lowest taxes and introduces a new race where they have to compete and pay fairly for services and talent, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said at an event in Ireland on Monday.

"And unlike the race to the bottom, this new race can have more than one winner," Yellen said, discussing the 'Future of the Global Economy' at an event in Dublin, which she was visiting en route from the Group of 20 meetings in Rome to a United Nations climate change conference in Scotland.

Some 135 nations ” representing nearly 95% of the global economy ” agreed last month to a minimum corporate tax rate of 15% to end the practice of undercutting one another on taxes in an effort to attract global companies.

Ireland, particularly, had one of the world's lowest company taxes at 12.5% before it agreed to levy at least 15% on firms with a turnover of more than 750 million Euros ($868 million) under the US-advocated tax restructuring supported by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Yellen said there were hundreds of US companies with roots in Ireland and low taxes was not the only reason for that.

"American companies have flocked to Ireland thanks to a welcoming, efficient, and stable business environment; its well-educated workforce; and thanks to Ireland's position in the EU," Yellen said in another event in Dublin earlier Monday. "These factors will continue to make Ireland one of the most open and attractive places in Europe in which to do business."

She thanked Irish authorities for agreeing to a higher corporate tax regime which she described as "a historic, once-in-a-generation global agreement that will support efforts to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth in all our economies".

With the new structure, "both Ireland and the US are in a position to win that race", she added.

The United States mooted the global tax plan after President Joe Biden lamented that some of the richest US companies paid virtually no taxes by exploiting loopholes or basing their tax jurisdictions in countries with excessively generous tax rates.