UrduPoint.com

Reformed Global Tax Replaces Race-to-Bottom With Race That Lets Nations Win - Yellen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 01:10 AM

Reformed Global Tax Replaces Race-to-Bottom With Race That Lets Nations Win - Yellen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The new global tax structure ends the race-to-the-bottom practice of attracting multinationals with the lowest taxes and introduces a new race where they have to compete and pay fairly for services and talent, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said at an event in Ireland on Monday.

"And unlike the race to the bottom, this new race can have more than one winner," Yellen said, discussing the 'Future of the Global Economy' at an event in Dublin, which she was visiting en route from the Group of 20 meetings in Rome to a United Nations climate change conference in Scotland.

Some 135 nations ” representing nearly 95% of the global economy ” agreed last month to a minimum corporate tax rate of 15% to end the practice of undercutting one another on taxes in an effort to attract global companies.

Ireland, particularly, had one of the world's lowest company taxes at 12.5% before it agreed to levy at least 15% on firms with a turnover of more than 750 million Euros ($868 million) under the US-advocated tax restructuring supported by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Yellen said there were hundreds of US companies with roots in Ireland and low taxes was not the only reason for that.

"American companies have flocked to Ireland thanks to a welcoming, efficient, and stable business environment; its well-educated workforce; and thanks to Ireland's position in the EU," Yellen said in another event in Dublin earlier Monday. "These factors will continue to make Ireland one of the most open and attractive places in Europe in which to do business."

She thanked Irish authorities for agreeing to a higher corporate tax regime which she described as "a historic, once-in-a-generation global agreement that will support efforts to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth in all our economies".

With the new structure, "both Ireland and the US are in a position to win that race", she added.

The United States mooted the global tax plan after President Joe Biden lamented that some of the richest US companies paid virtually no taxes by exploiting loopholes or basing their tax jurisdictions in countries with excessively generous tax rates.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World United Nations Business Europe Company Dublin Rome Ireland United States Event All From Agreement Race Million

Recent Stories

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has â€˜high hopesâ€™ as l ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has â€˜high hopesâ€™ as local heroes prepare to face wo ..

46 minutes ago
 Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innov ..

Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innovative sports partnership in Du ..

1 hour ago
 Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says Politicians A ..

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says Politicians Attending COP26 Are Pretending

19 minutes ago
 Protesting villagers disrupt polling in South Afri ..

Protesting villagers disrupt polling in South Africa

19 minutes ago
 At least four dead, more trapped after Lagos high- ..

At least four dead, more trapped after Lagos high-rise collapse

22 minutes ago
 UN to Increase In-Office Presence November 15 as O ..

UN to Increase In-Office Presence November 15 as Over 88% of Staff Vaccinated- S ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.