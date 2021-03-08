Reforms introduced in labour laws: labour secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Secretary Labour and Human Resources Department Ahmed Javed Qazi said on Monday that important reforms had been introduced in the labour laws on the directions of Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab.

He was talking to the business community here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) while LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion. Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) Director General M Hanif Rana, Commissioner PESSI, other officials, former LCCI Vice President Kashif Anwar and Executive Committee Member Sheikh Sajjad Afzal were also present.

Ahmed Javed Qazi said that amendments had been made to the Labour Act. He said that no penalty would be imposed on those industries which pay their actual outstanding contribution till June 30, 2021. He said that in this regard a relief of Rs 5.5 billion had been given to the industry under the amnesty scheme. He said that inspection would be held only 20 per cent industry through transparent balloting.

Ahmed Javed Qazi said that 94 per cent companies were paying their contribution online that had made the things more transparent and helped eliminate malpractice. He said that labourers children marriage grant had been doubled from Rs 100,000 to Rs 200,000, adding that children of industrial workers could apply online for scholarships.

He informed the house that awareness kits had been introduced to get rid of accidents in industry and government hired sectoral experts to facilitate the industry. He said that labour would be given houses on ownership basis in the housing societies against easy installments.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) should redefine itself as only a "Service Provider" which essentially means that it should have no role whatsoever in tax collection.

The responsibility for collection of all Labour Taxes in Punjab should be given to Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA).

He said that number of labour taxes pertaining to industries and businesses in Punjab could be reduced considerably by clubbing EOBI, PESSI, WPPF and WWF. The departments like PESSI, Labour and EOBI could then get their respective shares from the consolidated collection. Since EOBI taxes were collected by Federal Government, so Punjab Government should coordinate with Federal Government in this regard.

The LCCI President said that the frequency of tax payments of various labour taxes (like EOBI, PESSI) should be reduced to once a year. Currently, the frequency of tax payments of EOBI and PESSI was 12 times a year.

He said that to reduce cost of labour and its transportation and enhance competitiveness of our Industry, the industrial units should be allowed to utilize 10 per cent of their land for establishing their own labour colonies. Government should also take the initiative of establishing labor colonies in partnership with private sector through a proper Public-Private Partnership arrangement.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that the current labour laws (under Punjab Industrial Relations Act 2010) allow 25 per cent of trade union members to be outsiders (those who are not actually employed as labourers in the particular establishment). This law should be reviewed as external involvement in trade union activities results in exploitation of labour force and in certain cases, creates law and order problems.

LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry appreciated the reforms introduced by Punjab government and Punjab Labour Department. He hoped that Punjab Labour Department would keep a good liaison with Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.