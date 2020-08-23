Reforms process in mineral sector continue: Arif Ahmadzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Mineral Development, Arif Ahmadzai has said that the provincial government has taken various steps for bringing improvement in the mineral sector of the province.

He said that like other sectors, the process of reforms is also continued in mineral sector.

He was talking to officers of Mineral Department during his visit to Chitral wherein he was given detailed briefing on minerals and mineral resources of the district, said an official handout issued here Sunday.

The special assistant said that several steps have been taken for the digitalization of the Mineral Department to eradicate the cancer of corruption, nepotism and bribing in the department. He directed the mineral authorities to take challenges faced by labourers and industrialists of the mining sector seriously and taking of solid steps for the resolution to utilize the mineral resources of the area in real sense.

Arif Ahmadzai said they are making efforts to give priority to locals on the mineral resources of the concerned area.

On this occasion, a delegation of the local mining association of Chitral also called on Special Assistant Arif Ahmadzai and highlighted various mining related issues with him. Director General (DG) Minerals Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also present on the occasion.

Talking to the delegation, the special assistant said that the provincial government has continued the process of reforms for creation of conducive environment for investors whose benefits would be felt at gross-root level soon.