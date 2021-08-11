UrduPoint.com

Reforms Reduce SOEs' Losses By Rs 143 Bln: Cabinet Committee

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 07:12 PM

Reforms reduce SOEs' losses by Rs 143 bln: Cabinet Committee

The Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises (CCOSOEs) Wednesday noted that the government's broad-based reform process significantly improved the performance of SOEs, resulting in reduction of aggregate losses from Rs 286 billion in 2017-18 to Rs 143 billion in 2018-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises (CCOSOEs) Wednesday noted that the government's broad-based reform process significantly improved the performance of SOEs, resulting in reduction of aggregate losses from Rs 286 billion in 2017-18 to Rs 143 billion in 2018-19.

The reforms included completion of SOEs board of Directors and appointments at managerial positions along-with strict fiscal discipline, according to a comparative analysis from fiscal year 2013-14 to fiscal year 2018-19 presented before the committee by Secretary Finance.

The CCOSOEs, meeting of which was presided over by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, was briefed by the Secretary Finance Division on the performance of the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) over these years.

These SOEs have even registered marginal profit of Rs 31 billion during FY 2018-19, excluding National Highway Authority (NHA).

The Secretary Finance further updated the forum that Finance Division was in the process of finalization of SOEs Report for the FY 2020, which would be finalized by the end September 2021.

The CCOSOEs acknowledged the valuable contribution of the concerned Ministries / Divisions particularly Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Hussain on categorization of SOEs through triage and drawing up holistic proposals for restructuring and strengthening its operations after robust engagement and consultation with all relevant stakeholders.

On the occasion, the Finance Minister directed the Finance Division to present an updated analysis (till FY June 2020) before Cabinet along-with suggestions for a way forward and to form a team of professionals (with relevant experience) to review the performance of the SOEs against the set benchmarks on monthly and quarterly basis.

Federal Minister for Privatization, Mohammad Mian Soomro; Advisor to the PM on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood; Advisor to the PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Dr. Ishrat Hussain; Federal Secretary Finance, Federal Secretary Power and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Shaukat Tarin June September NHA 2020 Commerce All From Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons

3 minutes ago
 DHO Orakzai holds awareness session on breastfeedi ..

DHO Orakzai holds awareness session on breastfeeding, breast cancer

3 minutes ago
 Turkish hospital evacuated in flash floods

Turkish hospital evacuated in flash floods

3 minutes ago
 Rights of disabled people to be protected at any c ..

Rights of disabled people to be protected at any cost: SACM

3 minutes ago
 Chinese Watchdog Releases Handbook on Workplace Se ..

Chinese Watchdog Releases Handbook on Workplace Sexual Harassment Prevention

7 minutes ago
 Latvian Border Guards Detain 77 Immigrants on Bord ..

Latvian Border Guards Detain 77 Immigrants on Border With Belarus Over Past Day

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.