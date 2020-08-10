UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reforms Suggested To Save Three Trillion Rupees Annually: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 03:40 PM

Reforms suggested to save three trillion rupees annually: Mian Zahid Hussain

Some improvements in system can help the country leave IMF, Policy to avoid reforms and burden masses untenable

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th August, 2020) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, FPCCI’s Businessmen Panel Sr. Vice Chairman, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said the government can save Rs3 billion annually by paying little attention to some sectors.

Paying attention to reforms in the bleeding power sector, state-run sick units, international trade, FBR and expenditures can help the government break the begging bowl and put the country on the path to progress, he said.

Talking to the business community, Mian Zahid Hussain said that these sectors are inflicting losses to the tune of trillions of rupees while the gap is filled through loans and some of the burden is transferred to masses which is unsustainable.

The former minister noted reforms will strengthen local currency, boost production and exports and the central bank will be able to offer low interest rates triggering productivity and jobs.

He said that the government and IMF agreed on spending Rs503 billion to keep sick enterprises running but the government ended up spending double amount.

This tantamount to keep many corrupt and incompetent in jobs on the cost of masses which is intolerable. He said that power sector is wasting trillions but the government is ignoring reforms and increasing tariff strangulating the economy.

Similarly, billion have been spent on reforming FBR but to no avail and this department always prefer to burden masses while ignoring expansion in the tax net. The government seems less interested in reviving sick units and boost tax income by netting untaxed and more interested in finding shortcuts to the existing problems, he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan IMF Exports Business Bank Progress Alliance FBR All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Frustrated and disappointed but we shouldn't be me ..

12 minutes ago

Tikhanovskaya's Campaign Says Ready for Long-Term ..

6 minutes ago

EU Ambassadors Hold Talks in Minsk on Presidential ..

6 minutes ago

Warsaw Refutes Minsk's Accusation of Managing Prot ..

6 minutes ago

Polish Foreign Minister Believes EU Most Likely to ..

6 minutes ago

Harassment Has No Place in Europe - Von Der Leyen ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.