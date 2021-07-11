Refresher course on performance auditing concludes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The Directorate General Performance Audit Wing, Lahore has successfully conducted a five-day refresher course on performance auditing for Assistant Audit officers via Zoom under the umbrella of Auditor General of Pakistan.

According to a Directorate spokesman here on Sunday, the course was actively participated by audit officers from across the country.

Not only the knowledge and skills were shared with the participants, but they were also allowed to exchange their views and experiences with each other, thus making it an interactive session.