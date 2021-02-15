UrduPoint.com
Regional Advisory Committee Formed To Resolve Business Community Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Regional advisory committee formed to resolve business community problems

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Multan, Abid Bodla has formed a regional advisory committee on the instructions from Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to resolve problems of business community at local level.

The committee is bound to meet once after every three months to gather information regarding problems of traders, industrialists, and investors and to devise strategy to resolve them, the chief commissioner Inland Revenue said.

He said that he himself would chair the committee while DC or AC Headquarters Regional Tax Office (RTO) Multan would be its secretary.

The 22-member committee would comprise Chief Commissioner Abid Bodla himself, commissioner Inland revenue corporate zone, commissioner inland revenue withholding tax besides presidents Tax Bar Multan, and Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), chairman All Pakistan Bedsheets and Upholestry Manufacturers Association (APBUMA), president DG Khan chamber, chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), chairman All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran Multan, president Anjuman Tajran Layyah, Khanewal, DG Khan, president chamber of small traders Multan.

Moreover, industrialists known for paying their taxes regularly and on time including Khawaja Muhammad Usman, Sheikh Fazal Elahi, Asim Saeed and Haji Muhammad Saeed were also named as members of the committee.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Business Khanewal Chamber Anjuman FBR Commerce Cotton All From Industry

