Regional conference on socioeconomic from June 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE), in collaboration with the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) would organize a two-day regional conference from June 13 at University of Malakand.

The conference titled "Unleashing the Economic Potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa", aimed at providing a platform for vibrant discussions and insightful debates on key economic and social issues, contributing to the development and progress of the region, a press release said.

This remarkable two-day event will bring together over 400 participants from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including renowned national experts, policymakers, development practitioners, entrepreneurs, students, and scholars.

Under the overarching theme, the Conference will feature ten sub-themes, covering critical dimensions that shape the economic landscape of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Topics such as sustainable development, entrepreneurship, innovation, infrastructure, human capital, and regional connectivity will be explored in-depth by esteemed speakers and panelists.

One of the highlights of this year's conference is the inclusive and diverse participation from universities across Pakistan.

Vice-Chancellors, faculty members, and students from 20 provincial and Federal universities will join hands with PSDE, PIDE, and UoM in a collective effort to foster a culture of nation-building and inclusive economic growth.

"We are excited to host this remarkable event that brings together the best minds in the field of development economics," said spokesperson PIDE.

"The conference is not only an opportunity for robust discussions and knowledge-sharing, but it also serves as a catalyst for creating actionable solutions to the economic challenges Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faces, he added.

We are confident that the outcomes of this Conference will have a lasting impact on the region's economic development.", he addedWith the physical presence of 400 participants each day, the conference promises to create a vibrant atmosphere for networking and collaboration.