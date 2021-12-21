Regional connectivity plays pivotal roll to execute STPF: Razak Dawood

Adviser to Prime Minister of Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said that regional connectivity is one of the very important pillars of the Ministry of Commerce Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister of Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said that regional connectivity is one of the very important pillars of the Ministry of Commerce Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF).

Speaking at the Inauguration ceremony of Islamabad- Tehran- Istanbul freight train, the adviser on commerce and investment, said that, It was heartening to witness the resumption of operations of the Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad (ITI) Freight Train after nine year, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

The Adviser said that the train will complete the one-side trip in 12-days, and will go a long way in facilitating movement of goods between Pakistan, Iran and Turkey.

"I call our exporters to take benefit of this alternative route and mode of transport and contact the Ministry of Commerce for any facilitation in this regard" he said.

He said that today is a day which will be long remembered in this region over the years.

The Ministry of Commerce has been working continuously and asking for efforts to increase trade.

"We have already initiated regional trade through trucks under TIR."Razak Dawood said that trucking is ongoing but the real potential is through Railways which is more economical.