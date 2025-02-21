Regional Directorate Commander ANF Punjab Visits SCCI
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Regional Directorate Commander Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab Sikandar Hayat Choudhary on Friday along with his team visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).
President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq warmly welcomed the distinguished guests.
In a meeting between Regional Directorate Commander Anti-Narcotics Force Punjab Sikandar Hayat Choudhary and President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq, joint efforts were discussed to ensure a drug-free business environment and promote awareness within the industry.
Both leaders reiterated their commitment to work together to combat drugs.
Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi, Vice President (VP) SCCI Umar Khalid, Khawar Khawaja, Executive Member Sialkot Chamber Ijaz Ahmed Ghauri and Naqash Ahmed Jatt were also present on this occasion.
Recent Stories
Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide marine services in Bahrain
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American College of Cardiology accreditation
EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure communications
ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval capabilities
UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates
Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced
Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025
COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK
Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent
ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares
Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Regional Directorate commander ANF Punjab visits SCCI6 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb highlights commitment for fostering conducive investment climate46 minutes ago
-
Alibaba rockets more than 14% to boost Hong Kong market1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Industrial production declines by 1.87% in 1st half3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 20256 hours ago
-
ECC approves income tax exemptions for ICC Champions Trophy 202515 hours ago
-
Pakistan on path to sustainable growth: Advisor to the Finance Minister, Khurram Shahzad16 hours ago
-
Bond franchise shifts to Amazon as Broccoli family steps back16 hours ago
-
Netflix says to spend $1 billion producing content in Mexico16 hours ago
-
Stocks in the red as investors worry about growth and inflation16 hours ago