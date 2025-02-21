Open Menu

Regional Directorate Commander ANF Punjab Visits SCCI

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Regional Directorate commander ANF Punjab visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Regional Directorate Commander Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab Sikandar Hayat Choudhary on Friday along with his team visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq warmly welcomed the distinguished guests.

In a meeting between Regional Directorate Commander Anti-Narcotics Force Punjab Sikandar Hayat Choudhary and President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq, joint efforts were discussed to ensure a drug-free business environment and promote awareness within the industry.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to work together to combat drugs.

Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi, Vice President (VP) SCCI Umar Khalid, Khawar Khawaja, Executive Member Sialkot Chamber Ijaz Ahmed Ghauri and Naqash Ahmed Jatt were also present on this occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide mari ..

Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide marine services in Bahrain

21 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American Colle ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American College of Cardiology accreditation

36 minutes ago
 EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure comm ..

EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure communications

36 minutes ago
 ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval ..

ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval capabilities

51 minutes ago
 UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowes ..

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates

2 hours ago
Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanas ..

Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced

2 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strength ..

Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

3 hours ago
 Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sa ..

Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent

3 hours ago
 ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ..

ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares

3 hours ago
 Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine ..

Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business