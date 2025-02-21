Regional Directorate commander ANF Punjab visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Regional Directorate Commander Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab Sikandar Hayat Choudhary on Friday along with his team visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq warmly welcomed the distinguished guests.

In a meeting between Regional Directorate Commander Anti-Narcotics Force Punjab Sikandar Hayat Choudhary and President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq, joint efforts were discussed to ensure a drug-free business environment and promote awareness within the industry.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to work together to combat drugs.

Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi, Vice President (VP) SCCI Umar Khalid, Khawar Khawaja, Executive Member Sialkot Chamber Ijaz Ahmed Ghauri and Naqash Ahmed Jatt were also present on this occasion.