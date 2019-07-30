Regional Drought Monitoring and Outlook System for South Asia launched

Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), in collaboration with International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), has launched Regional Drought Monitoring and Outlook System for South Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), in collaboration with International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), has launched Regional Drought Monitoring and Outlook System for South Asia

The seasonal forecast information, provided by the system, would help in the identification of forthcoming droughts and planning short- and long-term mitigation measures.

The system would also be utilized to assess environmental and economic impacts on the vulnerable population in the region.

The outlook system developed an integrated information platform, linking weather and climate data with agriculture practices in the region, in collaboration with regional partners and global technical institutions.

The web-based service on the Regional Drought Monitoring and Outlook System for South Asia would also provide information on the in-season drought situation and outlook.

The system would also help in assisting agriculture sector professionals in understanding existing agro-climatic conditions by observing indicators and crop calendars.

On the launch of the system, the PARC in collaboration with SAARC Agriculture Center, International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) and Pakistan Meteorological Department, had organized SAARC Regional Training on Earth Observation and Climate Data Analysis for Agriculture Drought Monitoring in South Asia.

The training workshop was aimed at meteorological, agriculture and climate scientists, delves on the techniques of data development and analysis tailored for use in drought monitoring to understand drought and its implications better and minimize the impacts of drought in the region.

Speaking on the occasion agriculture experts and scientists underscore the need for provisioning user-oriented, accessible, timely and policy-focused scientific information in the form of a climate service that would help society to cope with current climate variability and limit the economic and social damage caused by climate-related disasters.

They said that in South Asian countries, drought-related interventions were limited to the monitoring of meteorological droughts, adding that region also lacks capacity in utilizing advanced methods for remote sensing and climate data analysis to support operational drought monitoring systems.

They also observed that institutional frameworks like formal declarations on drought, compensation and adaptation strategies do not exist in the region. Although a considerable volume of climate data has been made available byscientific communities in the past decade, the uptake of such information bydecision makers at local and management levels, has been sparse.