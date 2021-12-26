UrduPoint.com

Regional Economic Cooperation Must To Alleviate Poverty In SA

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 03:40 PM

Regional economic cooperation must to alleviate poverty in SA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary General South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Esala Ruwan Weerakoon Sunday stressed the urgent need of strengthening regional cooperation among member states to usher an era of prosperity, progress, development and alleviate the object poverty in the region.

Speaking at a reception hosted in his honour, he called upon the SAARC council of ministers to meet to address the procedural issues due to which SAARC and its apex allied bodies are greatly suffering and also take necessary measures to accelerate the economic and commercial growth among member states.

He said he will discuss the matter with the current chair Nepal to resolve the issue on priority, said a press release issued here.

He emphasized the need for greater cooperation to foster greater regional economic integration in South Asia and all impediments hindering smooth flow of economic growth be done away with forthwith with mutual consensus among member states.

Welcoming SAARC Secretary General on his four day maiden visit to Pakistan since assuming office in March 2020 veteran trade leader founder chairman Pak US Business Council and former President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik on behalf of Pakistani business community stressed the need for resolving the matter of recognition of apex and allied bodies to achieve the very objectives of SAARC which was conceived in 1985.

He reiterated that SAARC must evolve a viable strategy to help remove the bottlenecks impeding intra-regional-trade and economic ties within the region. He called upon the member states to unlock the potential of regional economic cooperation and integration in South Asia and revisit their policy priorities to promote economic connectivity.

Iftikhar Ali Malik thanked Esala Ruwan Weerakoon for sparing time to visit Pakistan in a very low tide of regional cooperation in SAARC and hoped Ruwan will take stock of host of issues confronting the Pakistani business community due to challenges emerging in the region.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Visit Progress Nepal Chamber March Sunday 2020 Commerce All Industry Asia

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,803 new COVID-19 cases, 618 recove ..

UAE announces 1,803 new COVID-19 cases, 618 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

29 minutes ago
 EAD holds internal tabletop exercise with relevant ..

EAD holds internal tabletop exercise with relevant sectors and divisions

59 minutes ago
 UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Scienc ..

UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science to announce fourth cycle awa ..

1 hour ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy hosts virtual tra ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy hosts virtual training programme for Mauritania ..

2 hours ago
 India reports 6,987 new COVID cases, 162 deaths

India reports 6,987 new COVID cases, 162 deaths

3 hours ago
 New Dubai Timeshare Portal launched

New Dubai Timeshare Portal launched

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.