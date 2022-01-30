UrduPoint.com

Regional Economic Cooperation Need Of Hour In South Asia: Iftikhar Malik

Published January 30, 2022

Regional economic cooperation need of hour in South Asia: Iftikhar Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :President South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday stressed upon an urgent need of strengthening regional cooperation among member states to usher in an era of prosperity, progress, development and alleviating the object poverty in the region.

Speaking at a reception hosted in his honour by MNA Ch Tahir Iqbal Arain and former President FPCCI Ch Zahid Iqbal Arain, he stressed on the SAARC Council of Ministers to meet soon to address the procedural issues due to which SAARC and its apex allied bodies are greatly suffering and also take necessary measures to accelerate the economic and commercial growth among member states.

He said the Nepal currently chairing the council should help resolve the issue on priority.

He emphasised the need for greater cooperation to foster greater regional  economic integration in South Asia and all impediments hindering smooth flow of economic growth be done away with forthwith with mutual consensus among member states.

MNA Ch Tahir Iqbal Arain in his welcome address eulogized the selfless life long meritorious services rendered by veteran octogenarian trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik for the promotion of trade and help accelerating the pace of industrialisation in country by becoming a bridge between business community and government.

He said Iftikhar Malik is the only trade leader in the Pakistan since it's inception who never availed single penny benefits either from government or public or private sector including from any chamber through out his life and bore all travelling and lodging expenses from his pocket which speaks of his true leadership .

He hoped SAARC Chamber will achieve its very objectives for which it was conceived in 1985.

Zahid Iqbal Arain reiterated that SAARC Chamber must evolve a viable strategy to help remove the bottlenecks impeding intra-regional-trade and economic ties within the region.

He called upon the member states to unlock the potential of regional economic cooperation and integration in South Asia and revisit their policy priorities to promote economic connectivity.

Iftikhar Ali Malik thanked the hosts and assured continue to serve business community of entire South Asia especially Pakistan with great devotion and zeal till his least breathe without any discrimination.

>