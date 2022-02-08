Regional peace must for mutual trade among Pak-Afganistan&Iran: Mushtaq Ghani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Tuesday said that mutual trade among Pakistan and brotherly Islamic states Afghanistan and Iran was linked with peace in the region

He was addressing the Business Performance Awards ceremony organized under the auspices of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (FPCCI) Regional Office, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here.

During the ceremony, the FPCCI President Nasir Hayat Magoon and Vice President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) given awards for their services for business community and enhancement of exports while presidents and vice presidents of Swabi, Chitral, Mardan, Lower Dir, Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Industries (PCSTI), Charsadda, D.I.Khan, Nowshera, Kohat, Mohmand, Abbottabad and Haripur Chambers, Women Chamber (Charsadda), Women Chamber (Mardan), Markazi Tanzim-e-Tajiran, Hattar Industrial Association, Marble Association and Chairman, All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association were given Achievement Awards.

Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries & Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan, Secretary Industries Zulfikar Ali Shah, Managing Director (MD) Small Industries Development board (SIDB), Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Special Secretary to KP CM Mohammad Khaliq, Vice Chairman KP Board of Investment & Trade (BoIT), Engineer Said Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company (EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak, Director, Economic Revitalization of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA (ERKF), Munir Gul, Director Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Sabz Ali, Provincial Chief SMEDA, Rashid Aman, Director Transit Trade, Arbab Waqas Ahmad Paracha, Iranian Consul General Hamid Raza Ghomi and Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah were awarded for their services in the field of industries and trade.

On the occasion, the KP Assembly speaker said that the enhancement of trade among Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan would help strengthening the economies of the three important players of Muslim ummah, adding, the increase in trade would also help alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities.

He said the promotion of trade and industries help establish peace and will usher socioeconomic revolution. He pledged that he would play the role of an ambassador and advocate of the business community to initiate one-window operation for the facilitation of investors to promote business activities on Chinese pattern.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani urged government officials to abandon the British era bureaucratic style and extend cooperation to the business community in democratic manner. He warned that if bureaucrats fail in adopting business friendly policy, then the government will take action against them.

He said that very soon a consultative meeting with the business community would be convened under the leadership of Haji Ghulam Ali in the Assembly Secretariat to evolve a joint strategy for the resolution of their problems.

He assured the business community that he would play the role of bridge between the government and business community and policies would be framed in light of the recommendations and proposals of businessmen.

The KP Assembly speaker said the operation of the country on merely debts is difficult. He said that the country will develop when business activities flourish and for this purpose, he said all kinds of facilities would be extended to investors.

Vice President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Haji Ghulam Ali, former vice president FPCCI KP Region, Zahid Shah, Coordinator FPCCI, Sartaj Ahmad Khan and others also addressed the ceremony.