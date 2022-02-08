UrduPoint.com

Regional Peace Must For Mutual Trade Among Pak-Afganistan&Iran: Mushtaq Ghani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Regional peace must for mutual trade among Pak-Afganistan&Iran: Mushtaq Ghani

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Tuesday said that mutual trade among Pakistan and brotherly Islamic states Afghanistan and Iran was linked with peace in the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Tuesday said that mutual trade among Pakistan and brotherly Islamic states Afghanistan and Iran was linked with peace in the region.

He was addressing the Business Performance Awards ceremony organized under the auspices of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (FPCCI) Regional Office, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here.

During the ceremony, the FPCCI President Nasir Hayat Magoon and Vice President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) given awards for their services for business community and enhancement of exports while presidents and vice presidents of Swabi, Chitral, Mardan, Lower Dir, Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Industries (PCSTI), Charsadda, D.I.Khan, Nowshera, Kohat, Mohmand, Abbottabad and Haripur Chambers, Women Chamber (Charsadda), Women Chamber (Mardan), Markazi Tanzim-e-Tajiran, Hattar Industrial Association, Marble Association and Chairman, All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association were given Achievement Awards.

Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries & Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan, Secretary Industries Zulfikar Ali Shah, Managing Director (MD) Small Industries Development board (SIDB), Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Special Secretary to KP CM Mohammad Khaliq, Vice Chairman KP Board of Investment & Trade (BoIT), Engineer Said Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company (EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak, Director, Economic Revitalization of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA (ERKF), Munir Gul, Director Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Sabz Ali, Provincial Chief SMEDA, Rashid Aman, Director Transit Trade, Arbab Waqas Ahmad Paracha, Iranian Consul General Hamid Raza Ghomi and Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah were awarded for their services in the field of industries and trade.

On the occasion, the KP Assembly speaker said that the enhancement of trade among Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan would help strengthening the economies of the three important players of Muslim ummah, adding, the increase in trade would also help alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities.

He said the promotion of trade and industries help establish peace and will usher socioeconomic revolution. He pledged that he would play the role of an ambassador and advocate of the business community to initiate one-window operation for the facilitation of investors to promote business activities on Chinese pattern.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani urged government officials to abandon the British era bureaucratic style and extend cooperation to the business community in democratic manner. He warned that if bureaucrats fail in adopting business friendly policy, then the government will take action against them.

He said that very soon a consultative meeting with the business community would be convened under the leadership of Haji Ghulam Ali in the Assembly Secretariat to evolve a joint strategy for the resolution of their problems.

He assured the business community that he would play the role of bridge between the government and business community and policies would be framed in light of the recommendations and proposals of businessmen.

The KP Assembly speaker said the operation of the country on merely debts is difficult. He said that the country will develop when business activities flourish and for this purpose, he said all kinds of facilities would be extended to investors.

Vice President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Haji Ghulam Ali, former vice president FPCCI KP Region, Zahid Shah, Coordinator FPCCI, Sartaj Ahmad Khan and others also addressed the ceremony.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Afghanistan Resolution Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exports Business FATA Iran Abbottabad China Company Rashid Kohat Mardan Nasir Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Swabi Chamber Zahid Shah Ghulam Ali Women Commerce Muslim All Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

'Smooth supply of electricity being ensured to pro ..

'Smooth supply of electricity being ensured to projects in FESCO region'

29 minutes ago
 Bulgarian Defense Minister Says US Postponing Deli ..

Bulgarian Defense Minister Says US Postponing Delivery of F-16 Fighters

29 minutes ago
 SIDB decides action against unutilized industrial ..

SIDB decides action against unutilized industrial plots

30 minutes ago
 Top bureaucrats discuss south Punjab uplift in vir ..

Top bureaucrats discuss south Punjab uplift in virtual conference

30 minutes ago
 Japanese Navy Says Trained With US Marines in East ..

Japanese Navy Says Trained With US Marines in East China Sea

30 minutes ago
 AJK govt decides to provide free LPG cylinders to ..

AJK govt decides to provide free LPG cylinders to prevent deforestation

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>