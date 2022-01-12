UrduPoint.com

Regional Trade Integration Must For Increasing Export: Razak Dawood

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Regional trade integration must for increasing export: Razak dawood

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said the regional trade integration was necessary for increasing the local export to achieve the agenda of economic growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said the regional trade integration was necessary for increasing the local export to achieve the agenda of economic growth.

Economic growth can be strengthened by promoting regional trade through regional economic connectivity, the adviser said this while addressing on the occasion of International Chambers Summit 2022 organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here.

Recently a Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) or International Road Transports agreement had been signed with Uzbekistan, he informed.

Razak Dawood said that after signing the TIR agreement with Uzbekistan, now both sides' trucks would be able to reach Pakistan directly from Uzbekistan.

He said that the market in textiles accounts for 60 percent of our exports.

For product diversification in trade "We need to focus on other sectors, especially pharmaceuticals, agri-products, engineering, and Information Technology (IT) to increase their share in domestic exports.

The adviser said the July-December export figures are encouraging and now "We achieved $15 billion worth of exports in the last six months.

He said that the Rawalpindi Chamber of commerce and Industry deserved congratulations for holding the Chambers Presidents Conference and now it had become a regular event.

He said that proposals for the coming budget 2022-23 should be sent by the first week of February.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Exports Budget Road Rawalpindi Uzbekistan Chamber February Market Commerce Textile Event From Agreement Industry Share Billion

Recent Stories

NATO Collectively Preparing for Every Eventuality ..

NATO Collectively Preparing for Every Eventuality With Russia if Diplomacy Fails ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, Turkey to further strengthen bilateral t ..

Pakistan, Turkey to further strengthen bilateral ties: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

1 minute ago
 Minister Social Welfare visits Borstal Institute, ..

Minister Social Welfare visits Borstal Institute, Juvenile jail

1 minute ago
 Hydropower Plant Accident in Southwestern China Le ..

Hydropower Plant Accident in Southwestern China Leaves 1 Dead, 8 Trapped - Minis ..

1 minute ago
 Taiwan Money-Based Diplomacy to Gain Independence ..

Taiwan Money-Based Diplomacy to Gain Independence Bound to Fail - Beijing

4 minutes ago
 Dialogue at NATO-Russian Council 'Clearly Began' o ..

Dialogue at NATO-Russian Council 'Clearly Began' on Wednesday - Sherman

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.