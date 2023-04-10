Close
Registration-based IPOs Adopted On Main Boards Of Shanghai, Shenzhen Bourses

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 12:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The first batch of registration-based initial public offerings (IPOs) of 10 enterprises was adopted on Monday on the main boards of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, a landmark of the country's capital market reform.

The move signifies that China has applied the registration-based IPO system across the board, providing solid institutional support for accelerating the building of a standardized, transparent, open, dynamic, and resilient capital market.

The registration-based IPO reform, initiated in 2018, was first adopted by the Science and technology innovation board in 2019 and was broadened to the start-up board ChiNext in 2020 and the Beijing Stock Exchange in 2021.

