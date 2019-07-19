UrduPoint.com
Registration Of 1252 NGOs Canceled In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 03:19 PM

On the direction of Punjab Government, Registrar Joint Stock Companies Faisalabad canceled registration of 1252 inactive NGOs/NPOs/Societies in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) -:On the direction of Punjab Government, Registrar Joint Stock Companies Faisalabad canceled registration of 1252 inactive NGOs/NPOs/Societies in the district.

According to DO Industries Khalid Mahmood, the management of these NGOs/CPOs/societies have been directed to follow Societies Registration Act and submit their record including Names of office bearers for getting renewal of their NGOs but they failed to comply the instructions.

He however said if any NGO/NPO/Society has objection on the cancellation, it can contact with office of District Officer Industries within 15 days.

