UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Registration Of Export Items Under GI To Increase Country's Export

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Registration of export items under GI to increase country's export

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said registration of major local export items under Geographical Indications (GI) law was a milestone in the country's history for increasing the exports.

In order to curb unauthorized use of Pakistan's Geographical Indications (GI) by other countries, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) with the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) Pakistan, the Adviser said this on his official twitter account.   He said the GI registration of products from various regions of Pakistan was discussed.

"We decided that, after registration of rice, the Pink Salt from the Salt Range Mountains of Pakistan will be registered as GI" he said.

 Razak Dawood said this will encourage and motivate our producers to expand their business at global level.

Similarly, a list of other products on a priority basis will be pursued, he added.

 "We urge our business community to identify and inform IPO of another product that can be registered as GI in order to protect them for realising their export potential" the Adviser said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Exports Business Twitter Commerce From

Recent Stories

89,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

53 minutes ago

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake m ..

28 minutes ago

UNICEF calls for immediate release of abducted chi ..

28 minutes ago

Pashto poet Hamza Baba remembered

28 minutes ago

Hong Kong's jobless rate hits almost 17 year high

28 minutes ago

UK Labour Leader Says Gov't Failing to Support Job ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.