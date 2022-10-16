Regular Citizens to Bear Costs of Potential Price Cap on Russian Gas - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, October 16 (Sputnik) - Regular citizens will have to shoulder the cost of a potential price cap on Russian gas supplies if their countries choose to introduce it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Many countries are already facing the consequences of their rash decisions. And joining the ranks of the advocates of this price ceiling, of course, will incur another price that the citizens of these countries will have to pay," Peskov told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1.

On October 7, the European Union introduced the eighth package of sanctions against Moscow which, among other things, sets a framework for capping the price of Russian seaborne oil exports at a level coordinated by G7 allies. The measure will go into effect on December 5 for crude oil and on February 5 for refined petroleum products. Capping prices for Russian gas imported to Europe is also on the table.

Russia's Gazprom said that the introduction of a price cap would violate contractual terms and lead to the termination of supplies.