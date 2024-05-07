Regular exhibitions imperative to exploit full potential of Faisalabad: FCCI Acting President

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 07:18 PM
Regular and persistent organization of exhibitions is imperative to exploit the full potential of this burgeoning business city in different sectors while “Pakistan Interior Furniture Expo” has played a key role in the comprehensive development of furniture and its allied fields in Pakistan, said Dr Sajjad Arshad Acting President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)
He was addressing the concluding ceremony of the 89th edition of the 3-day furniture expo in a local marquee. He particularly appreciated the efforts of Madam Madeha Adnan of Lifestyle Furniture and said that she has not only introduced modernism, innovation and facilitation in the lifestyle of the people but also opened new avenues of development in concerned industries.
He was optimistic that other event organizers would follow her suit by organizing expos in other fields for the benefit of the people of Faisalabad.
After the successful organization of expos in Faisalabad, she should arrange similar events at the global level, he added.
Later, Dr Sajjad Arshad along with Vice President FCCI Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli and Dr Ijaz Nisar visited various stalls and appreciated the quality of the displayed products.
He also distributed prizes among the stall holders while Madam Madeha Adnan presented a special shield to Dr Sajjad Arshad.
