Regulatory Reforms Vital For Business Growth: ICCI President
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has underscored the urgent need to remove bureaucratic obstacles that hinder business growth and economic progress.
During a meeting with visiting trade and industry leaders at the Chamber House on Tuesday, Qureshi appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent clarification affirming that there is no change in the country’s solar energy policy or its renewable energy priorities,said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
He commended the Prime Minister’s commitment to promoting sustainable energy solutions, emphasizing that this move reflects the government’s dedication to ensuring affordable and eco-friendly power for the nation.
The ICCI President also welcomed the Prime Minister's instructions to clear public ambiguities regarding the solar policy through transparent facts and figures. Furthermore, he cherished the Prime Minister’s announcement of a forthcoming package aimed at reducing electricity tariffs, expressing hope that this step would provide much-needed relief to the public and boost business competitiveness.
He stressed that Pakistan’s economic stagnation and governance inefficiencies are deeply rooted in bureaucratic structures prioritizing control over development. He criticized the persistence of complex regulations and red tape, which he believes stifles entrepreneurial initiatives and investment opportunities.
“The real challenge lies not only in inefficiency but in the deliberate misuse of rules to maintain authority,” Qureshi remarked. “This culture of power retention has transformed governance into a self-serving mechanism that hampers national progress.”
He urged policymakers to embrace a forward-thinking governance model that is efficient, responsive, and aligned with the needs of modern businesses. "If we are serious about unlocking Pakistan’s true economic potential, now is the time to break away from outdated bureaucratic legacies and implement reforms that facilitate growth and innovation,” he added.
The ICCI President reaffirmed the business community’s commitment to contributing to the country’s economic development through increased investments at both local and global levels.
