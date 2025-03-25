Open Menu

Regulatory Reforms Vital For Business Growth: ICCI President

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Regulatory reforms vital for business growth: ICCI President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has underscored the urgent need to remove bureaucratic obstacles that hinder business growth and economic progress.

During a meeting with visiting trade and industry leaders at the Chamber House on Tuesday, Qureshi appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent clarification affirming that there is no change in the country’s solar energy policy or its renewable energy priorities,said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

He commended the Prime Minister’s commitment to promoting sustainable energy solutions, emphasizing that this move reflects the government’s dedication to ensuring affordable and eco-friendly power for the nation.

The ICCI President also welcomed the Prime Minister's instructions to clear public ambiguities regarding the solar policy through transparent facts and figures. Furthermore, he cherished the Prime Minister’s announcement of a forthcoming package aimed at reducing electricity tariffs, expressing hope that this step would provide much-needed relief to the public and boost business competitiveness.

He stressed that Pakistan’s economic stagnation and governance inefficiencies are deeply rooted in bureaucratic structures prioritizing control over development. He criticized the persistence of complex regulations and red tape, which he believes stifles entrepreneurial initiatives and investment opportunities.

“The real challenge lies not only in inefficiency but in the deliberate misuse of rules to maintain authority,” Qureshi remarked. “This culture of power retention has transformed governance into a self-serving mechanism that hampers national progress.”

He urged policymakers to embrace a forward-thinking governance model that is efficient, responsive, and aligned with the needs of modern businesses. "If we are serious about unlocking Pakistan’s true economic potential, now is the time to break away from outdated bureaucratic legacies and implement reforms that facilitate growth and innovation,” he added.

The ICCI President reaffirmed the business community’s commitment to contributing to the country’s economic development through increased investments at both local and global levels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half mill ..

Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half million passengers during Eid Al-F ..

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

26 minutes ago
 India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 20 ..

India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025

56 minutes ago
 UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg ..

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..

2 hours ago
 MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Su ..

MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March

2 hours ago
Drought like situation likely this year in Pakista ..

Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..

2 hours ago
 Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to ..

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importa ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..

3 hours ago
 42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2 ..

42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions

3 hours ago
 Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 mi ..

Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'

3 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fa ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business