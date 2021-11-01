Rehan Safdar appointed Commissioner-IR

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday appointed Rehan Safdar, a BS-20 officer of Inland Revenue (IR) Service, as Commissioner-IR, (IP/TFD/HRM), regional Tax Office, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Monday appointed Rehan Safdar, a BS-20 officer of Inland Revenue (IR) Service, as Commissioner-IR, (IP/TFD/HRM), regional Tax Office, Islamabad.

According to FBR notification issued here , he assumed the additional charge of the post.