Rehan Shaikh Joins Standard Chartered Bank As CEO

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 07:01 PM

Rehan Shaikh joins Standard Chartered Bank as CEO

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited Wednesday confirmed that Rehan Shaikh has joined the bank in Pakistan as the new Chief Executive Officer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ):Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited Wednesday confirmed that Rehan Shaikh has joined the bank in Pakistan as the new Chief Executive Officer.

According to statement issued here, the appoint was being announced post receiving all regulatory approvals, adding that Rehan has over 35 years of banking experience, whereby most recently he was the CEO Islamic Banking, based in Dubai, UAE.

Rehan has a consistent track record of identifying opportunities, building optimal businesses and developing high performance teams.

He has demonstrated the ability to operate effectively in multi-cultural environments, build and motivate teams to achieve business goals.

