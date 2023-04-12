Close
Relaxation In Business Hours Allowed Till Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Relaxation in business hours allowed till Eid

In pursuance of Honorable Lahore High Court order, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haidar issued a notification of increasing business hours till Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :In pursuance of Honorable Lahore High Court order, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haidar issued a notification of increasing business hours till Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The DC told media here on Wednesday that business activities would be continued till 1:00am in the provincial capital. She said that all bakeries, sweets, groceries and other business activities were permitted to operate till 01:00am.

She, however, added that after the month of Ramdan and Eid holidays, old timing shall be revived for businesses.

She mentioned that during Ramadan, restaurants would be permitted to operate from Iftar to Sehri till 06:00am, after the month of Ramadan old timings shall be reverted for the restaurants.

She said that medical stores, pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, puncture shops, milk shops and 'tandoor' shops would be exempted from this order. She said that after eid holidays old timings would be reverted according to this notification.

The DC said that if any business found in violation again and again of this order then the cases would be registered against that business as per directions of Lahore High Court. "People are requested to follow the rules and coordinate with District Administration Lahore," she added.

