Relevant Authorities Directed To Address Concerns Of Pharmaceutical Industry

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 09:28 PM

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday directed the relevant authorities to undertake required measures for addressing the concerns of pharmaceutical industry within the existing structure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday directed the relevant authorities to undertake required measures for addressing the concerns of pharmaceutical industry within the existing structure.

He chaired a meeting of the committee constituted by the Prime Minister on Pharmaceutical Industry's issues, which was also attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Government Effectiveness Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Establishment Ahad Khan Cheema, Chairman FBR and senior, CEO DRAP and senior officers attended the meeting, said a press release.

The meeting was briefed about the contribution of the Pharmaceutical industry in the economic development of the country.

The Chairman PPMA appreciated the decision of the government on resolving the issues of LCs and fixing the price of paracetamol drug.

He further sought support of the government for addressing their issues related to price adjustment of drugs affected due to devaluation of Pak rupee.

The finance minister acknowledged the contribution of pharmaceutical industry and stressed that the present government was committed to resolve the operational issues being faced by various sectors of the economy.

Referring the vision of the prime minister not to burden the common man, the minister emphasized that the government was determined and working hard to address the issues of common man in spite of various economic challenges.

The minister expressed commitment of the government to provide essential drugs on affordable prices to common man which was their basic right, assured the Pharma delegation to address their issues at earliest.

While delegation of Pharma industry included Syed Farooq Bukhari, Chairman PPMA, CEO GSK Ms. Erum Shakir Rahim, CEO Ferozsons Osman Waheed, MD Abbott Anis Ahmed, CEO Sante Tauqeer ul Haq,Mr. Zahid Saeed former Chairman PPMA, Hamid Raza former chairman PPMA, Shahzad Akram, Vice President FPCCI, ED Pharma Bureau, Ayesha Tammy Haq and others.

