Relief and fears for future after Germany dodges recession

Germany on Thursday dodged a technical recession with a slight third-quarter growth, leaving analysts divided over whether sunnier skies or further months flirting with a downturn lie ahead for Europe's biggest economy

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ):Germany on Thursday dodged a technical recession with a slight third-quarter growth, leaving analysts divided over whether sunnier skies or further months flirting with a downturn lie ahead for Europe's biggest economy.

Defying forecasts of a second quarterly contraction in a row in July-September, growth of 0.1 percent was "a hefty, but happy surprise," analyst Jens-Oliver Niklasch of LBBW bank commented.

"In recent months, there were growing hints that other economic sectorswere not infected by weakness in industry."Germany's export-oriented manufacturing industries have been sapped by trade wars between the US, EU and China and Brexit uncertainty, among other factors.