Relief at First Republic sale, but US banks still face pressure

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ):JPMorgan Chase's takeover of First Republic resolved the fate of the last major bank caught up in recent upheaval, but the sector still faces a weakening economy and challenges from higher interest rates.

Ever since the March collapse of Silicon Valley Bank ignited fears of widespread failures among midsized banks, the industry has been operating under a cloud of uncertainty.

Banking figures welcomed Monday's transaction as a pivot point, with no known major banks currently facing an existential threat.

"While the failure of any bank is regrettable, today's decision by federal and state regulators to close First Republic Bank and sell its deposits and assets through a competitive auction will bolster confidence in the nation's banking system," said Rob Nichols, president of the American Bankers Association.

JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said the deal should reassure investors. But Dimon still sees plenty of risks.