Relief packages to go on in budget: Revenue Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad on Tuesday said that no new tax had been imposed since the COVID-19 hit the country.

He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah presented the address of welcome while Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan also spoke on the occasion.

The Minister said that the facility of five percent relaxation on online payments, that was introduced last year, would be continued. He said that all relief packages would be continued in the larger interest of trade and industry.

He said that automation was good according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government was doing well in the difficult circumstances, adding that the taxpayers had been provided facilities.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that Lahore Chamber had always advocated for bringing improvement in the taxation system and making it more efficient and business friendly, particularly through automation.

He said it was good to see that the Excise and Taxation Department brought considerable automation in the services and now a proper mechanism had been devised for the online payment of relevant taxes. He expected that the drive of digitization would continue and would further improve the efficiency of government departments and overall business climate in the province.

The LCCI President mentioned that many members of the business community had reported that sometimes tax notices were served for recovery of taxes which got due many years ago. This practice was against the spirit of a conducive business environment and should be stopped. He said that there should be immediate intimation to the taxpayers in case any tax liability was due rather than keeping the case pending for years.

He said that Motor Vehicle Taxes were considerably higher in Punjab as compared to other provinces. As a result, many residents of Punjab were getting their vehicles registered from Islamabad, resulting in a sizable loss of revenue for the provincial government. This matter needed attention and should be resolved.

He said it had been heard that the government had proposed to increase the fee of obtaining Fitness Certificate for commercial vehicles as per the agreement with the concerned company. He said that this increase should be delayed till the economy recovered fully from the adverse impact of Covid-19.

He said that an official from the Excise Department was serving the needs of their members who visited the Excise Help Desk established in LCCI. "We will appreciate it if a senior official is deputed for this help desk so that he could also handle the issues of Property Tax and Professional Tax instead of just motor vehicle tax," he added.

LCCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that people were not getting number plates despite making payments. He said that the issue of late issuance of smart cards for vehicle registrations should also be resolved. He added that the Help Desk of Excise & Taxation should also provide property related information. He called for awareness sessions, workshops and seminars regarding property tax.

He said that no surcharge should be imposed on late payments of property tax. He said that super stores should be allowed to start operations.

LCCI Executive Committee Members Mardan Ali Zaidi, Zeshan Sohail Malik, Haji Muhammad Asif Sehar, Shahzad Butt, Saleem Asghar Bhatti, Malik Riaz Iqbal, Ali Afzal, Wasif Yousaf and Ibrahim Sheikh also spoke on the occasion.