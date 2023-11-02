Relief to common man govt’s top priority: Sami Saeed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) on Thursday reviewed the prices of essential commodities and directed the quarters concerned to maintain food prices to provide relief to the common man.

The meeting, chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed, was attended by Secretary of Planning Ministry Awais Manzur Sumra, Chief Statistician from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Chief Economist of Pakistan, representatives from all provinces, the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Ministry of Food Security & Industries, and other relevant stakeholders, a news release said.

During the meeting, the PBS officials presented a detailed briefing while sharing price and inflation data, whereas representatives from Punjab, KP, Sindh, and Balochistan apprised the forum of the current production and supply of wheat, sugar and other essential commodities which remained satisfactory.

The minister emphasized zero-tolerance against hoarders and profiteers, directing the provincial governments to engage their respective Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners,and Magistrates against hoarders.

During the meeting, the PBS informed the meeting about its App access to monitor the prices across the country.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of minimizing the price difference between wholesale and retail items. Relevant stakeholders were directed to reduce this difference to maximize relief for the common man.

The NPMC expressed satisfaction over the fall of Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation by 450 basis points as the efforts of the government were paying dividends to the masses.

The minister was apprised that the lowering of prices would further impact inflation in the coming months as prices would translate into cost reduction in many cases.

The representatives of provincial governments also apprised the meeting about their measures to control the price situation in their respective domains.