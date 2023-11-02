Open Menu

Relief To Common Man Govt’s Top Priority: Sami Saeed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Relief to common man govt’s top priority: Sami Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) on Thursday reviewed the prices of essential commodities and directed the quarters concerned to maintain food prices to provide relief to the common man.

The meeting, chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed, was attended by Secretary of Planning Ministry Awais Manzur Sumra, Chief Statistician from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Chief Economist of Pakistan, representatives from all provinces, the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Ministry of Food Security & Industries, and other relevant stakeholders, a news release said.

During the meeting, the PBS officials presented a detailed briefing while sharing price and inflation data, whereas representatives from Punjab, KP, Sindh, and Balochistan apprised the forum of the current production and supply of wheat, sugar and other essential commodities which remained satisfactory.

The minister emphasized zero-tolerance against hoarders and profiteers, directing the provincial governments to engage their respective Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners,and Magistrates against hoarders.

During the meeting, the PBS informed the meeting about its App access to monitor the prices across the country.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of minimizing the price difference between wholesale and retail items.

The relevant stakeholders were directed to reduce this difference to maximize relief for the common man.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of minimizing the price difference between wholesale and retail items. Relevant stakeholders were directed to reduce this difference to maximize relief for the common man.

The NPMC expressed satisfaction over the fall of Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation by 450 basis points as the efforts of the government were paying dividends to the masses.

The minister was apprised that the lowering of prices would further impact inflation in the coming months as prices would translate into cost reduction in many cases.

The representatives of provincial governments also apprised the meeting about their measures to control the price situation in their respective domains.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Man Price FBR All From Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilater ..

Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilateral ties

15 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Maktoum bin ..

38 minutes ago
 “Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares ..

“Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares Izhaan’s training video

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference of Pre-COP programme on Susta ..

2 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakista ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakistan-New Zealand clash

3 hours ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable ene ..

DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable energy with German delegation

3 hours ago
ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard ..

ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard Al Thahab Award&#039;

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lank ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

3 hours ago
 Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirm ..

Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirming UAE&#039;s global leadersh ..

3 hours ago
 Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extort ..

Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extortion, harboring fugitives

3 hours ago
 Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks tod ..

Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks today in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business