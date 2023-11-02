Relief to common man govt’s top priority: Sami Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) on Thursday reviewed the prices of essential commodities and expressed satisfaction over the stabilization of prices of essential items.

The committee directed the quarters concerned to be vigilant and keep eye on food prices to provide relief to the common man, a news release said.

The meeting, Chaired by the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed, was attended by Secretary Planning Ministry Awais Manzur Sumra, Chief Statistician from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Chief Economist of Pakistan, representatives from all provinces, the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Ministry of Food Security & Industries, and other relevant stakeholders.

During the meeting, the PBS officials presented a detailed briefing and shared price and inflation data, while representatives from Punjab, KP, Sindh, and Balochistan apprised the forum on the current production and supply of wheat, sugar and other essential commodities which according to them remained satisfactory.

The minister emphasized zero tolerance against hoarders and profiteers, directing the provincial governments to engage their respective commissioners, deputy commissioners and magistrates to check malpractices including hoarding.

During the meeting, the PBS informed the meeting about its Decision Support Initiative in the shape of an online monitoring mechanism across the country.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of minimizing the price differential between wholesale and retail prices of essential items.

The relevant stakeholders were directed to minimize this difference to maximize relief for the common man.

The meeting also expressed satisfaction over the fall of Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation by 450 basis points as the efforts of the government are paying dividends to the masses.

The Planning Minister also emphasized stakeholders to take corrective measures to keep inflation under strict check.