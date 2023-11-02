Open Menu

Relief To Common Man Govt’s Top Priority: Sami Saeed

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Relief to common man govt’s top priority: Sami Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) on Thursday reviewed the prices of essential commodities and expressed satisfaction over the stabilization of prices of essential items.

The committee directed the quarters concerned to be vigilant and keep eye on food prices to provide relief to the common man, a news release said.

The meeting, Chaired by the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed, was attended by Secretary Planning Ministry Awais Manzur Sumra, Chief Statistician from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Chief Economist of Pakistan, representatives from all provinces, the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Ministry of Food Security & Industries, and other relevant stakeholders.

During the meeting, the PBS officials presented a detailed briefing and shared price and inflation data, while representatives from Punjab, KP, Sindh, and Balochistan apprised the forum on the current production and supply of wheat, sugar and other essential commodities which according to them remained satisfactory.

The minister emphasized zero tolerance against hoarders and profiteers, directing the provincial governments to engage their respective commissioners, deputy commissioners and magistrates to check malpractices including hoarding.

During the meeting, the PBS informed the meeting about its Decision Support Initiative in the shape of an online monitoring mechanism across the country.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of minimizing the price differential between wholesale and retail prices of essential items.

The relevant stakeholders were directed to minimize this difference to maximize relief for the common man.

The meeting also expressed satisfaction over the fall of Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation by 450 basis points as the efforts of the government are paying dividends to the masses.

The Planning Minister also emphasized stakeholders to take corrective measures to keep inflation under strict check.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Man Price FBR All From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Execut ..

President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Executive Leadership Program in coop ..

2 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 mill ..

Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 million interim cash dividend

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan-US relations are in Pakistan's interest. ..

Pakistan-US relations are in Pakistan's interest. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

6 minutes ago
 PITB organises session on 'Mastering the Power of ..

PITB organises session on 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking'

8 minutes ago
 Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to ..

Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to historic archaeological sites

47 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance ed ..

Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance education through innovation and ..

47 minutes ago
UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan ..

UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan bin Tahnoon

1 hour ago
 UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidari ..

UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity: Ajman Ruler

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbek ..

Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbekistan, starting on Wednesday: ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilater ..

Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Maktoum bin ..

2 hours ago
 “Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares ..

“Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares Izhaan’s training video

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business