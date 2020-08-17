Remittances register highest-ever growth of 36.5% in single month: Finance Ministry

Foreign remittances during the month of July fiscal year (FY) 2021 rose to $ 2768.1 million as compared to $ 2027.9 million of remittances received in the corresponding month last year, registering a growth of 36.5 %, the highest ever in a single month in Pakistan

On month-o-month basis, remittances increased by 12.2% in July 2020, recorded $2768.1 million ($ 2466.3million in June 2020), according to press statement issued by Finance Ministry here.

Share of remittances from Saudi Arabia 29.7 % ($ 821.6 million), U.A.E 19.4% ($ 538.2 million), USA 9.1 % ($ 250.6 million), U.K 14.2 % ($ 393.9 million), other GCC countries 10.7 % ($ 297 million), Malaysia 0.8 % ($ 22.3 million), EU 8.2 % ($ 227.6 million) and other countries 7.8 %.

The reimbursement of Telegraphic Transfer (TT) Charges Scheme is revised in March 2020 accordingly, the amount of Home Remittance transaction between USD 100/- and USD 200/- (or equivalent in other currencies) to be reimbursed increased from Saudi Riyal (SAR) 10/- to SAR 20/- SBP has raised the payment limits for information technology (IT) related freelance services from US$ 5,000 to US$ 25,000 per individual per month to enhance business-to-customer transactions through home remittance channel.

The enhancement in limit is facilitating freelancers to increase home remittances through formal banking channels in the country, the statement added.

To encourage promotion of home remittances through formal channels, the performance based scheme is effective from January 01, 2020 in which, Rs. 1 per each incremental USD mobilized over 15% growth in remittances in calendar year 2020 compared with the levels achieved in calendar year 2019.

A "National Remittance Loyalty Program" will be launched from September 1, 2020 with collaboration of major commercial banks and government agencies through which various incentives will be given to remitters through mobile apps and cards.

ECC approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs.9.6 billion during the current financial year to finance the above-mentioned initiatives.

In recent budget FY2021, an amount of Rs 25 billion has been allocated to improve foreign remittances through banking channels and build up foreign exchange reserves Exemption of withholding tax on cash withdrawal or on issuance of banking instruments / transfers from a domestic bank account to the extent of remittance amount received from abroad in such account in a year.

Financial institutions were motivated to use effective marketing campaigns with particular focus on digital channels for sending and receiving remittances to promote the use of legal channels.

The significant increase in remittances during July 2020 can be attributed to a number of factors including orderly exchange rate conditions and policy steps taken by the State Bank and the Federal Government under the Pakistan Remittance Initiative.

The growth rate in remittances compared to the same month in the previous year is around twice as high as the Eid-ul-Azha related seasonality typically experienced over the last decade.

Due to COVID-19 economic slowdown, remittances are targeted at $21.5 billion for FY2021 but with improving situation, we are very much hopeful that we will surpass the target.