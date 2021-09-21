Removal of Pakistan from red list to restore trade between Pak-UK : Mian Kashif

Chairman UK-Pakistan Business Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq Tuesday hailing the removal of Pakistan from United Kingdom red list said this epoch-making decision will pave the way for restoring trade activities and flow of international traveling between two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman UK-Pakistan Business Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq Tuesday hailing the removal of Pakistan from United Kingdom red list said this epoch-making decision will pave the way for restoring trade activities and flow of international traveling between two countries.

Talking to a delegation of exporters led by Muhammad Shehroz Shamas Kasuri he said the UK government has also decided to make testing easier for travelers which added is a good omen for importers and exporters of either country besides people.

He said the UK is one of the leading trading partners of Pakistan which imported linens, knit sweaters, and other goods valued at $1.73 billion during the year 2020 and exported iron, steel, chemical products, and electronics to Pakistan worth �611.

36 million during the period under review.

He said over 2 million Pakistani nationals residents settled in the UK will also benefit and the majority of them stay engaged in doing business who he added is the main source of foreign exchange for Pakistan.

He said credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his teams for making strenuous continuous efforts in getting removed Pakistan from the red list.

Mian Kashif said now Uk Pakistan business Council will gear up to move to the UK for holding series of meeting with investors next month who will be briefed about the unprecedented package of incentives to attract foreign investments.