LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :UK-Pakistan business Council Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq Tuesday welcomed the removal of Pakistan from United Kingdom's red list and said the decision would pave the way for restoring trade activities and flow of international travelling between the two countries.

Talking to a delegation of exporters, led by Muhammad Shehroz Shams Kasuri here, he said the UK government had also decided to make testing easier for travelers, which was a good omen for importers and exporters of either countries, besides their people.

He said the UK was one of leading trading partners of Pakistan which imported linen, knit sweaters and other goods valued $1.73 billion during year 2020 and exported iron, steel, chemical products and electronic, etc., to Pakistan worth of £611.36 million during this period.

He said, over two millions Pakistani nationals settled in the UK would also benefit from the decision. He said credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team for making strenuous and continuous efforts in getting Pakistan removed from the red list.