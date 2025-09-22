Renaissance of Microfinance: PMN, UNIDO to hold AMC from Oct 7 to 9

The Annual Microfinance Conference (AMC) is an annual feature, and its 9th edition is being held on October 7 to 9, 2025, with theme of ‘Renaissance of Microfinance’ in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Annual Microfinance Conference (AMC) is an annual feature, and its 9th edition is being held on October 7 to 9, 2025, with theme of ‘Renaissance of Microfinance’ in Karachi.

The AMC-9 is being organised jointly by the Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN), in collaboration with UNIDO-PAIDAR. It will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, regulators including State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), development partners including World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB), and innovators, to collectively explore strategic pathways for revitalizing the sector and enhancing its role in inclusive and sustainable growth.

AMC-9 shall feature dynamic formats including keynote speeches by sector leaders and global experts, panel discussions exploring critical issues in policy, innovation, risk, and outreach, and provide opportunities for networking among key stakeholders in the financial inclusion arena.

Speaking about the upcoming conference, Amir Khan, Chairman PMN and Ahsan Gaylani, UNIDO Representative emphasized that AMC-9 will serve as a national platform to not only reflect on the achievements and lessons of the past two decades, but to boldly reimagine the future of microfinance in Pakistan. By embracing innovation, strengthening partnerships, and committing to inclusion, the sector can position itself as a catalyst for economic transformation, social justice, and sustainable development in the country.

Key thematic areas to be focused on the conference include agriculture and rural finance, climate risk and adaptation, women’s financial inclusion, importance of blended finance in promoting financial inclusion among SMEs and rural enterprises, integration between microfinance players and fintechs, and inclusive insurance.

The conference will include in-depth discussions for rejuvenating microfinance through inclusive, resilient, and digitally enabled strategies. It will reaffirm the role of blended finance as a vital instrument in supporting both microfinance and SMEs, while also presenting policy recommendations for regulators and government stakeholders to foster an enabling environment for innovation and growth. In addition, AMC-9 aims to generate new partnerships among Microfinance Providers (MFPs), commercial banks, fintechs, and development sector players to scale impactful solutions across the sector.

The curtain raiser was attended among others by leading sponsors of the AMC-9 including Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company (PMIC), ASA-P Microfinance Bank, HBL Microfinance Bank and management of PMN.