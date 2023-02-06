UrduPoint.com

Renault And Nissan Hail 'rebalanced' Alliance To Bury Tensions

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Renault and Nissan hail 'rebalanced' alliance to bury tensions

French automaker Renault and Japanese partner Nissan said on Monday they were opening a "new chapter" in their tension-marred alliance as they signed a deal to reboot their 24-year relationship

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :French automaker Renault and Japanese partner Nissan said on Monday they were opening a "new chapter" in their tension-marred alliance as they signed a deal to reboot their 24-year relationship.

The "rebalanced" partnership approved by their boards will end Renault's dominant position, reducing its stake in the Japanese firm from 43.4 percent to 15 percent, the same size as Nissan's share in its French counterpart.

The agreement includes Nissan taking a stake of up to 15 percent in Renault's new electric vehicle venture Ampere, the companies said in a joint statement.

They also announced joint projects in Latin America, India and Europe for the production of pick-up trucks, SUVs and electric cargo vans.

The alliance began in 1999, when Renault rescued Nissan from bankruptcy. Mitsubishi Motors joined in 2016, when Nissan took a 34-percent stake in its struggling Japanese rival.

Tensions erupted in 2015 when the French state increased its stake in Renault. It was later reduced and an agreement was reached to cap the government's ability to interfere in the alliance's affairs.

The union was shaken again by the 2018 arrest of Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, who claimed the charges against him were intended to prevent him from bringing the Japanese and French automakers closer together.

The Renault board approved the overhaul on Sunday while Nissan signed off on it on Monday, a week after the agreement was announced, following months of painstaking negotiations.

Analysts have described the rebalancing of the deal as a way to build confidence between the carmakers, especially after the fallout from the Ghosn scandal.

"We must build a strong culture of transparency and respect," Nissan chief executive Makoto Uchida said at a press conference held on neutral ground in London.

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance -- which today counts 375,000 employees worldwide -- was the world's top carmaker by sales in 2018 but has since fallen behind Toyota, Volkswagen and Hyundai-Kia.

"The basis of this deal is that we are reactivating business operations like at the beginning of this alliance," Renault CEO Luca de Meo said in English.

"We will be consistent, result focused, generous and fair, as we have been on our side of the negotiations," he said.

