Renault Boss Battles To Keep Carmaker On Track

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:24 PM

When he was tapped to succeed fallen auto titan Carlos Ghosn as head of Renault in January, Jean-Dominique Senard was touted as a steady hand at the wheel who would shore up the French carmaker's frayed alliance with Nissan

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :When he was tapped to succeed fallen auto titan Carlos Ghosn as head of Renault in January, Jean-Dominique Senard was touted as a steady hand at the wheel who would shore up the French carmaker's frayed alliance with Nissan.

But five months later he has been forced to deny rumours that he is considering resigning, after a proposed merger with the Italian-US automaker Fiat Chrysler fell apart and fresh tensions emerged with Nissan.

And yet Senard, the former Michelin boss who replaced Ghosn following the latter's sensational arrest in Japan on charges of financial conduct at Nissan, has form when it came to negotiating tricky situations.

At Michelin, he managed to get France's famously combative unions to enter agreements with management on ways to preserve jobs at French tyre factories in the face of cheaper imports from Asia.

"He's not going to resign," said a close ally of the 66-year-old business leader, who has held jobs at a host of leading French companies, including energy giant Total, glass maker Saint-Gobain and the aluminium group Pechiney.

"He's suffering but he will fight to the end," the ally, who did not wish to be named, told AFP.

