UrduPoint.com

Renault Chairman Says Projects Will Rebalance Nissan Alliance

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Renault chairman says projects will rebalance Nissan alliance

London, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The refounding of the Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi alliance announced Monday will lead the rebalancing of their partnership via concrete projects, Renault's chairman Jean-Dominique Senard told AFP.

Q. What is purpose of the refoundation? A. It is a big relief as the Alliance had passed through four years in special circumstances with a very complex legal framework. It could only create frustration.

I understood right away that it was frustrating for Nissan to hold 15 percent in a company such as Renault and not have any voting rights. Everyone has forgotten that Renault had 44 percent of a company (Nissan) in which it didn't have a voice... I knew when I arrived at the group that we needed to get out of that situation, that the status quo was no longer possible. Today, we are entering a new era where the partnership will finally be rebalanced....

The principal objective was to resolve those issues and to start new projects that will be incredible creators of value. We are talking about our presence in India which today is marginal but will become considerable. We're talking about Latin America. There are a ton of things to do together in Argentina, in Mexico, the projects are ready.

Q: The financial markets aren't reassured about the future of the Alliance.

A: I find that, overall, the majority of analysts should be extremely relieved to see this happen. There were lots of expectations for this outcome. It's for us to be convincing that these value-creating projects will be implemented well....

There weren't other issues. That is how cultures can function better together. No culture felt like they were 'controlled by another'. We made decisions together....

But the Alliance is strong with... the fact that 90 percent of the Alliance's electric vehicles will be on common platforms. I'm very confident.

Q: A majority of the projects seem to have been proposed by Renault and not NissanA: We have the Nissan factory in Mexico which absolutely needs more work and this collaboration... It will notably allow Renault and Nissan to balance their presence in Latin America. The arrival of joint products in the Argentina factory will also allow us to rebalance our presence....

In Europe, the Alliance isn't formidable, but get ready, that will change. As for India, it's the same thing: the arrival of Renault products derived from Dacia will fill what is today a Nissan factory. That's what needs to be done. The status quo was absurd. Nobody was making much money in those regions, and once again that will change, the plans are ready.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Europe Company Vehicles Same Alliance Lead Argentina Mexico Money Market From Nissan Mitsubishi Renault

Recent Stories

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as ..

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as one of the world’s top lite ..

12 minutes ago
 Human fraternity is the best way for international ..

Human fraternity is the best way for international understanding and cooperation ..

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival

12 minutes ago
 Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquak ..

Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquake in Turkey - Russia's Rosatom

20 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) declares FPA, other tariff ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) declares FPA, other tariff in electricity bills illegal

20 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the h ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the history of places of worship in ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.