Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to Appoint Auto Alliance General Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) France's Renault, and Japan's Mitsubishi and Nissan car manufacturers said on Friday that they had approved a framework to improve the auto alliance's operational efficiency and also agreed to appoint a general secretary to be unveiled in the coming days, which comes in the wake of the scandal surrounding former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Leading representatives from the three carmakers agreed to plans at the alliance's monthly operating board meeting, held at the Renault headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. Chairmen and chief executive officers from all three car manufacturers were in attendance, the release read.

"The Board members all agreed on programs to significantly enhance and accelerate the operational efficiency of the Alliance for the benefit of the three companies, including action plans to maximize the contribution of the Alliance to support each company's strategic plan and operating profit," a press release published on the alliance's website stated.

The auto alliance will also appoint a general secretary in the near future. This executive will coordinate and facilitate a number of the major alliance's future projects, details of which will be released in the coming weeks, the release added.

This organizational restructure comes as the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi auto alliance attempts to rebuild its reputation following the arrest of former chairman Ghosn in November 2018. Ghosn was detained on charges relating to the failure to report around $44 million worth of income. He is currently under house arrest awaiting trial in Japan, and denies all charges.

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance was established in September 2017, following Nissan's acquisition of a controlling stake in Mitsubishi in 2016.