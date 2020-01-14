UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renault-Nissan President Denies Reports Of Potential Split

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 08:20 AM

Renault-Nissan president denies reports of potential split

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The partnership between Renault and Nissan is "not dead", the alliance's president has insisted, after reports of a potential split in the wake of the Carlos Ghosn scandal.

Jean-Dominique Senard said that reports Nissan is mulling plans for a possible break-away had "no connection to the current situation of the alliance".

"The Renault-Nissan alliance is not dead! Soon we will show you why," he said in an interview with Belgian daily L'Echo published Tuesday.

"I ask myself, where does this sort of information come from? I am not sure it comes from a place of goodwill," Senard said.

Britain's Financial Times, citing "several people with knowledge of the matter", said on Monday that senior executives at the scandal-hit Japanese automaker were speeding up work on secret plans for a potential divorce with French partner Renault.

In early trading in Tokyo on Tuesday, Nissan fell 1.77 percent, while Renault stocks finished 2.8 percent lower in Paris.

The reports come after former alliance chief Ghosn jumped bail and fled Japan, where he was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges.

His shock arrival in his native Lebanon prompted outrage from the Japanese government as well as from Nissan.

Ghosn alleges the charges against him were cooked up by disgruntled Nissan executives opposed to his plans to more closely align the Japanese firm with its French partner.

At a press conference in Lebanon last week, he slammed the state of the alliance he once led, saying it had been gutted and left directionless.

The 20-year partnership between Nissan and Renault, whose alliance is based on cross-shareholdings without a joint structure, has been badly shaken by the scandal.

But Senard said the alliance was "nowhere near" the point of collapse and insisted its leaders were busy "recreating its original spirit" and planning future investments.

On Tuesday, a Nissan spokeswoman declined comment, saying: "We don't comment on speculation."A source close to the company told AFP the leaks probably came from "a few disgruntled souls" inside Nissan who wanted to "vent their frustration", adding that rebuilding trust between the two firms "will take time".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dead Scandal Company Divorce Split Paris Tokyo Alliance Japan Lebanon Stocks From Government Nissan Renault

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Khalifa offers condolences on death of ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed,Japanâ€™s Prime Minster witness ..

7 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi teams up with renowned Berklee Colle ..

8 hours ago

Fatima bint Mubarak offers condolences on death of ..

8 hours ago

MQM bound to move forward with government: Chaudh ..

8 hours ago

Value of non-oil trade between UAE, Japan totalled ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.