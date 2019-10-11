UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renault Ousts CEO Thierry Bollore: Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 02:55 PM

Renault ousts CEO Thierry Bollore: statement

French automaker Renault said Friday that it had dismissed its chief executive Thierry Bollore, just nine months after he was nominated in the wake of the arrest of the previous boss, Carlos Ghosn, on charges of financial misconduct

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :French automaker Renault said Friday that it had dismissed its chief executive Thierry Bollore, just nine months after he was nominated in the wake of the arrest of the previous boss, Carlos Ghosn, on charges of financial misconduct.

In a short statement, the company gave no reason for the sudden move, saying only chief financial officer Clotilde Delbos would take over temporarily as it searches for a new CEO.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Renault

Recent Stories

Naval Chief represents Pakistan at three-day Sea P ..

4 minutes ago

Brexit deal hopes hang on British breakfast with B ..

4 minutes ago

'Explosion' on Iranian oil tanker off Saudi coast ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey Syria offensive: Dozens killed as assault c ..

4 minutes ago

DEWA, Alibaba Cloud sign MoU to support innovation ..

16 minutes ago

Nobel win must spur Abiy to enhance rights reforms ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.