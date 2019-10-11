Renault ousts CEO Thierry Bollore: statement

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :French automaker Renault said Friday that it had dismissed its chief executive Thierry Bollore, just nine months after he was nominated in the wake of the arrest of the previous boss, Carlos Ghosn, on charges of financial misconduct.

In a short statement, the company gave no reason for the sudden move, saying only chief financial officer Clotilde Delbos would take over temporarily as it searches for a new CEO.