UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renault Sales Fall In Weakening Auto Market

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:11 PM

Renault sales fall in weakening auto market

French auto giant Renault said Tuesday its first half sales were hit by a slowdown in several emerging countries but overall it managed to hold its own in a weakening global market

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :French auto giant Renault said Tuesday its first half sales were hit by a slowdown in several emerging countries but overall it managed to hold its own in a weakening global market .

Sales were down 6.7 percent from a year earlier to 1.94 million vehicles, it said, citing problems in Iran due to US economic sanctions, and in Argentina, China -- the world's biggest single auto market -- and Turkey.

That equated to a 4.4 percent share of the global auto market.

Renault sales director Olivier Murguet said despite the fall, the company was confident the second half of 2019 would be better.

"For the second half, we should see a slight increase compared with last year thanks to our new model launches," Murguet told reporters in a conference call.

The global auto market shrank 7.1 percent overall in the first half to June but Renault expected little change in the second half, he said.

The launch of the Arkana SUV in Russia, the 7-seat Tribier in India and the electric car City K-ZE in China should help bolster market share, he added.

In Europe, Renault has already updated key models -- the Clio compact, the Captur small SUV and the Zoe electric vehicle.

Renault performed better than fellow French giant PSA in the first half of this year which reported Monday that its sales tumbled 12.8 percent to just over 1.9 million, also hit badly by the virtual end of the Iranian market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India World Iran Russia Europe Turkey China Company Vehicles Vehicle Car Argentina June 2019 Market From Share Renault Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Book Authority at America’s top conferen ..

26 minutes ago

UNHCR: UAE contribution helps assist nearly 133,00 ..

26 minutes ago

Drug trafficker convicted in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

Layyah administration fixed Roti prices

7 minutes ago

Youth commits suicide in Khanewal

7 minutes ago

There Are No Agreements Regarding Talks on JCPOA Y ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.