Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Monday its sales fell 16 percent last month from a year earlier amid the new coronavirus' impact on the automobile industry

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ):Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Monday its sales fell 16 percent last month from a year earlier amid the new coronavirus' impact on the automobile industry.

Renault Samsung sold 11,929 vehicles in May, down from 14,228 units a year ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic further drives down consumer spending, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales jumped 72 percent to 10,571 units last month from 6,130 units a year ago helped by strong sales of the flagship QM6 sport utility vehicle. But exports plunged 83 percent to 1,358 from 8,098 during the same period, the statement said.

From January to May, sales declined 21 percent to 53,406 units from 67,158 in the same period a year ago, it said.

The company's current passenger car lineup includes the all-electric SM3 Z.E. sedan, the SM6 sedan, the XM3 sport utility vehicle and the QM6 SUV.

Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Samsung.